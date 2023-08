UPDATE: Challenger fails to unseat Middleton Published 7:50 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

With all three District 1 precincts reporting, Wes Middleton appears to have won re-election to the Adams County Board of Supervisors.

Unofficial results show Middleton with 721 votes to Mike Lazarus’ 584. Both were vying for the seat in the Democratic primary.

Lazarus had previously served on the Board of Supervisors and was looking to unseat Middleton, the incumbent.