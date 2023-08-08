UPDATE: Sheriff, judge and attorney races decided; clerk too close to call Published 8:20 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

With 17 of 19 precincts reporting, several key county-wide races have been decided.

Sheriff Travis Patten has won the Democratic primary, leading with 83 percent of the votes over challenger Lance Adams.

Incumbent Prosecuting Attorney Tony Heidelberg leads challenger Lydia Blackmon Roberts 3,285 to 1,581.

Larry “Good News” Hughes is headed for re-election as Tax Assessor with 74 percent of the votes cast to challenger Conswella Madison’s 26 percent.

Incumbent Justice Court Judge (Southern District) Eileen Maher has lost to challenger Danny Barber 1,381 to 1,049.

We will continue to update as results are reported.