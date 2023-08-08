Voting reported to be brisk, steady at Adams County polling precincts

Published 11:26 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Election Commissioner Tracy Gaude said the voting precinct at the Courthouse, where the Adams County Election Commission is located, has been steady and busy today.

“The workers at the Bypass Precinct mentioned they have been busy, too,” Gaude said.

Adams County voters go to the polls today to choose state and county candidates in the Democratic and Republican primary. Polls are open until 7 p.m. today.

Gaude said thus far, the election has gone smoothly, save for some complaints at the location of the voting booths at the District 5 Airport Precinct. The election commission has used the Natchez-Adams Airport lobby for a precinct location for many years.

“The airport officials informed us late yesterday afternoon that, according to the FAA, the airport is a terminal and no voting is allowed there,” Gaude said.

Voting was moved to the hangar, and voters complained of very close quarters, as well as fumes from fuel and wasp spray needed to battle wasps.

“It’s not a great situation,” Gaude said, but all are making the best of it.

