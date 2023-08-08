Wayne L. McKinney Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Nov. 27, 1941 – Aug. 6, 2023

Wayne L. McKinney, age 81, a native of Natchez, MS, and a resident of Pearl River, LA went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

Wayne was born to Emma and Stark McKinney on Nov. 27, 1941. He was a graduate of the class of 1960 at Natchez High School. Wayne was a retired production operator from AMAX Metals Recover Inc. in Braithwaite, LA. After 25 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the United Steel Workers of America Local #8373. Wayne graduated from Slidell Baptist Seminary in 2016 with his Associate’s Degree in Theology. He was a member and Deacon at Ridge Memorial Baptist Church in Slidell, LA. He will be forever cherished by everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Toni Fiorenza McKinney, and stepson, Tim Holman both of Pearl River, LA; his daughter and son-in-law, Audra McKinney and Bronson Quin of Natchez, MS; his sister, Carolyn Kuehn of Denham Springs, LA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Emma and Stark McKinney; daughter, Kelly Elise McKinney; son, Mark Joseph McKinney, and brother, Raymond McKinney.

Funeral Services for Wayne will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. with visitation from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Ridge Memorial Baptist Church, 55115 Apple Pie Ridge Road, Slidell, LA 70461.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Natchez City Cemetery in Natchez, MS.