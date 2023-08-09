Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 28-Aug. 3:

None. (No court on Tuesday, Aug. 1)

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 28-Aug. 3:

None. (none available.)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Aug. 2;

Don Ray Barnes Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of a firearm. Sentenced to 60 days with 57 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $773.75.

Don Ray Barnes Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 60 days with 57 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Don Ray Barnes Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: illegal possession. Sentenced to 60 days with 57 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $773.75.

Crawford Allen Harris Jr., 38, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Casey Lynn Holoman, 43, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 90 days with 86 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Darrian Anthony Jones, 32, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Justin Lee White, 31, pleaded guilty to false information of identification to law enforcement officer. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Tess Renee Webber, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief. Sentenced to 90 days with 89 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $946.99.

Tess Renee Webber, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Tyler Allen Boyd, 32, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Constance Butler, 18, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Shanta Maria Butler, 43, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Brandon Demond Simmons, 36, charged with malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Case remanded to files.

Brandon Demond Simmons, 36, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Tequllia Vontae Wilson, 39, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Tuesday, Aug. 1:

Myco Kevonte Fort, 21, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing.

Myco Kevonte Fort, 21, charged with grand larceny. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing.

Corey Mondrell Jones, 23, pleaded guilty to false pretenses reduced to misdemeanor false pretense. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Micheal Banard Varnado, 53, charged with embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks/persons. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Aug. 2:

Craig Johnson, 42, Ridgecrest, sentenced to three years suspended with two years probation upon payment of $250 and court cost of $452.50 for bank fraud. Also sentenced to 10 days default and fined $500 with court cost of $260 for driving under suspension.

Krystal Therlot, 30, Vidalia, sentenced to three years suspended with three years probation upon payment of $750 and court cost of $452.50 for theft.

Jarvis Jarman Davis, 32, Ferriday, fined $245 for improper tint, improper display and no driver’s license on person.

Billy Ray Dew Jr., 48, Tallulah, sentenced to two days default and fined $315 for no inspection sticker and open container.

Derkirra Wilkerson, 43, Monroe, credit for one day served for misdemeanor theft.

Jeremy Blake Walsworth, 31, Livingston, credit for seven days served for possession of a schedule I drug an drug paraphernalia.