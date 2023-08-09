Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Adams County

July 28-Aug. 3

Civil suits:

Estate of George J. Goussett II.

Estate of Bill Smith.

Estate of Bobby Lee Smith.

Estate of Barbara Waters Field.

Estate of Nancy M. Passbach.

Willie Tyrie Thomas v. Slovicka Sims Thomas, Heirs at Law. (Heirship)

Estate of Elizabeth Buckles.

Divorces:

Alexis C. Christian and William Bryant Christian. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Shaunterria Woods Davis v. Charles Davis.

Marriage license applications:

Stacey Dean Carden, 48, Natchez to Robert Scott White, 47, Natchez.

Charles Dean McClaugherty II, 45, Ball, La. to Patricia Lynn Anders McClaugherty (Anders), 46, Ball, La.

Deed transactions:

July 27-Aug. 2

Frances Ransom-Gonzales to Nancy Eidt, a portion of Magnolia Hill Plantation.

Brenda W. Floyd to David Jarnagin and Michelle Nawadny Jarnagin, a 2.316 Acre Tract, Portion of lots 12, 13, and 14 Grove Subdivision.

John T. Seyfarth Jr. and Rosa Belle Seyfarth a/k/a Rosabelle Tyle Seyfarth to John Elliott Seyfarth, a 51.14 Acre Portion of Southwood Lodge.

John T. Seyfarth Jr and Rosa Belle Seyfarth to Cynthia S. Liotta, lot 2 of Tract V. Mt. Airy Plantation.

Larry Shannon and Alice Haley Shannon to Stafford D. Byrd and Raykeisha Byrd, lot 43 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Michael R. Powell to Roderick T. Washington, lot 22 Southfork Estates.

Regina R. Campbell to Cedar Lane Rental, LLC, lot 3 Cedars Subdivision.

Geraldine D. Harris to Geraldine D. Harris, land commencing at the southwest corner of a 1.00 acre portion of lot 2 of the Subdivision of Sedgefield Plantation.

Valenthia Smith et al. to Anthony Proby, lot 6 Country Club Heights Subdivision.

Ginger F. Martinez to Gregory N. Easterling and Sue Ann Easterling, a part of Coventry Plantation.

Sabrina R. McMorris to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 19 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Mortgages:

July 27-Aug. 2

Nancy M. Eidt to Webbie J. Eidt, a portion of Magnolia Hill Plantation.

David Jarnagin and Michelle Nawadny Jarnagin to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, a 2.316 Acre Tract, Portion of lots 12, 13, and 14 Grove Subdivision.

Stafford D. Byrd and Raykeisha Byrd to NEWREZ, LLC, lot 43 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Roderick T. Washington to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 22 Southfork Estates.

Peyton Jenkins to United Mississippi Bank, Morgantown Branch, land containing 5.42 acres, more or less, a part of the Hedges Plantation.

Charles Edward Donaldson Jr. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 116 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Eddice Hobson to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land commencing at a point on the Westerly or Northwesterly line of Maple Street.

James Bell III to RiverLand Federal Credit Union, lot 49 Greenfield Subdivision.

Gregory N. Easterling and Sue Ann Easterling to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, a part of Coventry Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Aug. 3

Civil cases:

Gwendolyn McRaney v. Deanna Jones.

Riverbreeze Apartments v. Sherry Washington.

Riverbreeze Apartments v. Zorehya Taylor.

Leonard Woods v. Leonard Woods Jr. and Joyce Tenner.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Sherry Martin.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Sherri Smith.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Shanell Reed.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Benjamin Moffett.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Tiffany Robinson.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Cynthia Williams.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Schweida Bell.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Carolyn Green.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Taylor Warner.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Barbara Jackson.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Maranda Woods.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Sarah Johnson.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Douglas Hosford.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Shalita Henderson.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Walter Washington.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Derrick Davis.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Sommer Guedon.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Keiaira Galtney.

Romericus Stewart v. Benjamin Russell and Destin Russell.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Darlene Toles.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Patrick Chatman.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Tanya Walker.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Maya Jackson.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Tia Fells.

Affordable Home v. Erica Rogers.

Concordia Parish

July 21-Aug. 3

Civil suits:

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Sherron Nell Clark.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. William Thomas Tradewell.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. Bernard L. Tradewell.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. Chelsea Freeman Tradewell.

Billy Atkins Jr. v. National Union Fire Insurance Company.

Billy Atkins Jr. v. Rig Masters, Inc.

Billy Atkins Jr. v. Jeremy Smith.

Capital One v. Brenda S. Morris.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company v. Kizzie McKinney Hood.

Novastar Mortgage Funding Trust v. Kizzie McKinney Hood.

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Linda West.

Blane Haygood v. General Motors, LLC.

Kelli Haygood v. General Motors, LLC.

Blane Haygood v. ABC Insurance Company.

Fareedah Sabir v. Cannan H. Dorsey.

Fareedah Sabir v. Farmers Casualty Insurance Company.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Dakota Tolbert.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. NXT Level Transportation, LLC.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Bobby L. Madison Sr.

In the Interest of Daylee Amyah Rice.

Succession of Henrietta Kircher Braswell.

Succession of Mitchell Gene Aswell.

Succession of Mary Elizabeth Whitehead.

Debra Faught v. Samuel W. Johnson.

Kermit Faught Jr. v. Samuel W. Johnson.

Nuttall Ridge, LLC v. Samuel W. Johnson.

Kermit Faught Jr. v. CVJ Land Company, LLC.

Succession of Shirley Ann Edwards.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Christopher Hughes.

In Re: Trenton Delaune.

In Re: Kylie Drane.

In Re: Sherri Drane.

Midfirst Bank v. Adrienne W. Collins.

Divorces:

Victoria Renee Floyd Paulson v. Miles Anthony Paulson.

Jacob Creighton Gammon v. Wendy Lea Gammon.

Rebecca Lynn Hardie v. John Patrick Hardie.

Marriage license applications:

Tyler Allen Boyd, 32, Natchez, Miss. to Kaylee Elizabeth Bendily, 23, Vidalia.

Roderick Lenard West Sr., 30, Jonesville, La. to Gloria Jean Townsend, 25, Jonesville, La.

Austin Henry, 21, Vidalia to Ryane Maxie, 21, Vidalia.

Stephen Collins, 51, Ferriday to Diedra Hawkins, 44, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Billy Ray Smart to Jerry L. Whitlock and Brenda F. Whitlock, lot 161 in Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Allen Kelly to Keyon L. Atkins, lot 44 Loomis Addition.

Michael Andrew Jenkins to Amber Harried, lot 120 Taconey Subdivision.

Katherine Pryor to Pamela Scruggs, lot 21 in Block No. 131 Murray Addition.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company to Hope Enterprises, LLC, lot 32 Second Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

US Bank Trust National Association to Randy Morace, lot 20 Oakwood Park.

Rainey Hunting, LLC to Phillip Ryan McGraw and Milah Marling McGraw, lot 38 Sycamore Old River Lots.

Kee Doo Holdings, LLC to MCL Adventures, LLC, lot B-4 of Subdivision of lot B Warnicut Plantnatin.

Kee Doo Holdings, LLC to Green Tree Investment, LLC, lot B-5 in Block B Warnicutt Plantation.

Concordia Parish Police Jury to T & S Rentals, LLC, lot 54 Doty Gardens Subdivision.

Concordia Parish Police Jury to T & S Rentals, LLC, lots 22 and 23 Panola Plantation.

Linda Karen Foster to Chase Bradford Caldwell and Brittany Allen Caldwell, lots 1 and 2 in Block No. 47 Bingham Addition.

Mark Lane Ensminger and Sandra Kay Lofton Ensminger to Linda Karen Foster, lot 100 Taconey Subdivision.

Karla Sandino Tucker to Jacob Ty Richards and Savannah Leigh Burchfield, lot 69 Second Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Brandon H. Avery and Ashley Smalling Avery to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 22 Black River Lake Estates.

Amber Harried to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 120 Taconey Subdivision.

Brittany Allen Caldwell and Chase Bradford Caldwell to Fidelity Bank, lots 1 and 2 in Block No. 47 Bingham Addition.

Jacob Ty Richards and Savannah Leigh Burchfield to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 69 Second Lattimore Acres Subdivision.