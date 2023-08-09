Crime reports: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

False alarm on Clifton Avenue.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Sunday

Loitering on Franklin Street.

Shots fired on Westwood Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Stolen vehicle on Minor Street.

Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Stolen vehicle on Creek Bend Road.

Threats on Broadway Street.

Malicious mischief on South Concord Avenue.

Trespassing on Lasalle Street.

Domestic disturbance on Live Oak Drive.

Unwanted subject on Live Oak Drive.

Burglary on Mascagni Avenue.

Fight in progress on Prentiss Street.

Stolen vehicle on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Phillips Lane.

Reports — Saturday

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Live Oak Drive.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Theft on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Suspicious activity on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Property damage on John Glenn Avenue.

Harassment on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on Orleans Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Shots fired on Bud Scott Lane.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop at Davidson Package Store.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop at Dollar General.

False alarm on Orange Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Blu Sky.

Welfare concern/check on Bedford Court.

Burglary on Franklin Street.

Unwanted subject on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Mansfield Road.

Traffic stop on Montebello Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Dexter Edmund Sanders, 33, Florida Street, Natchez, on charge of following too closely. Released on $966.25 bond.

Latriece Renee Thompson, 31, Terry Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court (Justice Court). Released on $775.50 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Jakhia Dranika Gray, 25, West Dallas Street, Houston, Texas, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, controlled substance violation, speeding on local highways, no insurance, and no seat belt. Released on $2,500 bond.

Cantrell Johnson, 33, Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Joseph Montreal Smith, 36, East Sulinda Street, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, no insurance, speeding on state highway, motor vehicle violation – no license, two counts of no seat belt, window tint law, and controlled substance violation. Released without bond.

Quardavion Tyvon White, 21, Avalon Avenue, McComb, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, speeding on local highways, no insurance, seat belt violation, no child restraint, and no driver’s license. Released on $3,000 bond.

Cameron Woods, 31, Cottage Drive, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, motor vehicle – possession of marijuana, and driving while license suspended. Released on $1,212.50 bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Old Courthouse Road.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Unoccupied vehicle on Lewis Drive.

Suspicious activity on Myrtle Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on Wisteria Lane.

Reports — Saturday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Myrtle Drive.

Harassment on Elm Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Maple Drive.

Traffic stop on Ingram Circle.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Tuccio Lane.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Traffic stop on Cloverdale Road.

Shots fired on Old U.S. Highway 84.

Reports — Friday

Trespassing on Grove Acres Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Reckless driving on Brooklyn Drive.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Two traffic stops on Liberty Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Leslie Brunner, 53, 5223 U.S. 84, criminal mischief and disturbing the peace. Bond set at $1,100.

Arrests — Sunday

John Roach, 36, 582 Moose Lodge Road, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Kristin Marie Presley, 34, 16230 Philip Hickey, Baton Rouge, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs. Bond set at $750.

Casey Joe Hale, 38, 116 Orange St., Ridgecrest, drag racing, reckless operation, and flight from an officer. Bond set at $2,300.

Arrests — Friday

Johnson Lafield, 27, 1580 South Hudson Ave, Jonesboro, indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor. No bond set.

James McNeely, 45, 906 Hwy Apt., Monterey, simple burglary. No bond set.

Jamarkus Colenburg, 24, 160 Ralphs Road, Vidalia, bench warrant for failure to appear (two counts), and simple battery. No bond set.

Reports — Sunday

Loud music on Shady Acres Circle.

Suspicious person on Peach Street.

Criminal trespass on Louisiana 906.

Domestic violence on Moose Lodge Road.

Fire on US 84.

Welfare check on Louisiana 65.

Disturbance on US 425.

Disturbance on Cowan Street.

Traffic stop on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Nuisance animals on Rabb Road.

Reports — Saturday

Domestic violence on Levens Addition Road.

Theft on Ralphs Road.

Reckless driving on Louisiana 131.

Juvenile problem on Moose Lodge Road.

Loose horses on Louisiana 131.

Alarms on US 84.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Loud music on Ellis Road.

Disturbance on Haphazard Road.

Unwanted person on Louisiana 566.

Suspicious person on Calhoun Road.

Reports — Friday

Fraud on Iowa Street.

Domestic violence on Levens Addition Road.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Unwanted person on Louisiana 129.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Fight on Carter Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Charles Wesley Riggs, 36, 262 Ferry Road, Jonesville, felony theft. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Heather Rourkes, 32, 1618 Camellia St., illegal use of controlled substances in the presence of a minor (two counts). No bond set.