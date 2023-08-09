GALLERY: ACCS saddles up for turtles, hermit crabs, Play-Doh on fun filled first day of school

Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

First-graders in Kirby Watts’ class at Adams County Christian School hold the class pet turtles Holly and Jolly. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

Adams County Christian School begins a new school year with an All-Western theme, ranching and rodeo-style.

Below are scenes from playtime in the first-grade class at ACCS.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Waiting for the next Penn Cage story? Bestselling Natchez author Greg Iles hints at updates for fans

Sheriff Travis Patten wins Democratic primary with whopping 83 percent of vote

Chancery Clerk Brandi Lewis narrowly re-elected

Middleton, Gaines earn another four years on county’s Board of Supervisors

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Would you be willing to pay increased property taxes to fund a new Adams County Jail?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections