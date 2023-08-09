GALLERY: ACCS saddles up for turtles, hermit crabs, Play-Doh on fun filled first day of school
Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- First-graders in Kirby Watts’ class at Adams County Christian School hold the class pet turtles Holly and Jolly. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Adams County Christian School begins a new school year with an All-Western theme, ranching and rodeo-style.
Below are scenes from playtime in the first-grade class at ACCS.
-
-
Kirby Watts’ first grade class at Adams County Christian School kicks-off the new school year with some playtime with Play-Doh after their morning work. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
First-grader Tripp Guedon plays with Play-Doh on the first day back to Adams County Christian School after summer break. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Kynslei Reynolds in her first day of first grade at Adams County Christian School. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Audrey Moore shows off the class pet hermit crab with a baseball shell. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Davis Bunch plays with the class pet hermit crab in Mrs. Kirby Watts’ first grade class at Adams County Christian School. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
First-grader Mary Noble Guedon holds the class turtle in Mrs. Kirby Watts’ class. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
First-grader Presleigh Whatley holds the class turtle in Mrs. Kirby Watts’ class. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
From left, Kellan Owens, Izzy Brumfield, Emma Guedon and Abbigail Perry saddle up for a new school year in first grade at ACCS. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Kirby Watts’ first grade class at Adams County Christian School. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Kirby Watts’ first grade class at Adams County Christian School. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)