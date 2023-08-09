Rebels extend winning streak to six games Published 12:55 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

CENTREVILLE — Kierstyn Hughes took her red-hot bat from the junior varsity ranks up to the varsity level for Adams County Christian School’s game at Centreville Academy last Tuesday afternoon.

Hughes delivered with a triple and went 2-for-4 while Leila Ray went 3-for-4 to lead the Lady Rebels’ 13-hit barrage in an 8-5 win on the road over the Lady Tigers for their sixth straight victory.

ACCS head coach Savannah Buck said it took a team effort for the Lady Rebels to come out victorious despite having to deal with near 100-degree heat and very high humidity. Not only that, but playing their fourth straight game away from home.

Email newsletter signup

“It took the whole staff to pull through. Everybody pulling together,” Buck said. “I know the girls were tired. Lilly Brooke McDonald, her pitching at the end was awesome. She had four strikeouts in two innings. It was amazing. For a seventh-grader to come in with that pressure, it was pretty awesome.”

Mia Drane got the start for the second time in as many games and allowed four runs, two of them earned, on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Drane got the win while McDonald was credited with the save after going two and two-thirds innings.

Sophia Carter was the other multiple hitter for ACCS as she went 2-for-4. Buck said she has been very pleased with how well the Lady Rebels have been hitting the ball so far this season.

“They’re looking a lot more disciplined with the bats. I trust them,” Buck said. “I don’t think I have a player in the line-up that I don’t trust. We have a very strong line-up from one through nine.”

ACCS (6-1) played host to St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison on Thursday with the JV game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:15 p.m.

ACCS 8, Madison-Ridgeland Academy 7 (Mon. afternoon)

MADISON — Adams County Christian School nearly blew a six-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, but were somehow able to hold on for a stunning 8-7 win over the MAIS Class 6A Madison-Ridgeland Academy Lady Patriots last Monday afternoon.

MRA, who made it to the Class 6A semifinals last year, scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to turn an 8-2 deficit into a one-run game. With the Lady Patriots trying to complete the comeback, Lady Rebels relief pitcher Madison Greene came through in the clutch.

The Lady Patriots had the game-tying run at third base and the game-winning run at the plate, but Greene induced a fly-out to third base to end the game.

“We were up 8-2 going into the seventh and then they came back,” Buck said. “We ended up pulling it out. It was pretty stressful.”

Mia Drane got the win on the mound after allowing four runs, three of them earned, on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in four-plus innings. Lilly Brooke McDonald took over and gave up two runs, none of them earned, on just one hit with one strikeout and one walk over two and one-third innings. Greene gave up one unearned run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.

Even though the Lady Rebels had eight total base hits, none of them went for extra bases. Buck noted that most of their runs were pushed through by uncharacteristic errors by the Lady Patriots. Camren Strittman was the only multiple hitter for ACCS as she went 2-for-3.