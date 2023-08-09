Round two of elections begins now for some Published 5:11 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

NATCHEZ — Now that the primary election is over, what’s next?

It’s back to campaigning for a number of candidates who won their primaries, but face challengers in the general election on Nov. 7.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, who won the Democratic nomination by a whopping 83 percent of the vote on Tuesday, faces independent challenger Curtis Davis of Natchez.

Adams County Circuit Clerk Eva “EJ” Givens, who was not challenged in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary, faces a challenge from Daye Dearing, an independent candidate, in the general election in November.

District 2 Supervisor Kevin Wilson, who was unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican Primary, faces Frances J. Ransom Jr., an independent, in the Nov. 7 general election.

District 4 Supervisor James “Ricky” Gray will face challenger Jacquetta McCranie, also an independent candidate.

Sixth District District Attorney Shameca Collins, who was not opposed in the primary election, will face Natchez Attorney and former assistant prosecutor Tim Cotton, who is running as an independent candidate.

Danny Barber defeated sitting Justice Court Judge Southern District Eileen Maher, but faces three challengers on Nov. 7 — Natchez Attorney Tim Blalock and former librarian Mary Francis Willard, both independents, and Natchez businessman Jack Blaney, a Republican who ran unopposed on Tuesday.

Typically, campaigning begins in earnest about two months prior to the general election.

Absentee voting for the Nov. 7 general election will begin 45 days before the election.