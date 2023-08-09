Switching Careers After Your Degree? Become a Nurse Published 9:46 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

So, you’ve just finished your bachelor’s degree in a field you know you don’t want to work in. Does your degree now become worthless? No. Surprisingly enough, this realization comes to many as they finish their degrees or just after they enter the workforce.

There are many study programs that can help you completely change careers without having to complete another degree. An example is the ABSN program. The Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) are degree programs designed for people with bachelor’s degrees in non-nursing fields who wish to enter the nursing profession. You would be able to take the nursing licensing exam after completing the ABSN program successfully. Once you get your nursing licence, you’re good to go in your new career.

Many academic institutions offer ABSN programs, and you can find them by doing a simple Google Search on ABSN programs in your area or you could search for online programs for distance learning. For example, you could check the online ABSN for recent Mississippi graduates if you are in Mississippi or interested in the content of the program.

Why Become a Nurse?

Why should you become a nurse? There are several factors that can motivate you to become a nurse. Nursing is one of the most sought-after professions among ambitious professionals, especially as the healthcare industry is expanding.

Between 2020 and 2030, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) forecasts a 16% rise in employment for healthcare vocations. When you become a nurse, you enter a field that offers job positions in a variety of departments and settings within and outside hospitals and healthcare facilities. Here are some justifications for considering nursing as a career.

Make a Difference

Nursing involves more than just giving medical care. You have the power to significantly impact people’s lives as a caregiver in particular situations when people need hope. This is often at the worst moments of their lives when they need someone to trust for the best possible medical care they could get.

Excitement

Working with patients, every day may be unique. Nursing is an exciting and challenging profession, whether you work at a hospital, office, clinic, or in other settings. The excitement usually comes from the challenge of dealing with new cases each day.

Choose Your Specialty

You may select from more than 100 nursing specialities and areas, so you won’t ever feel uninspired or trapped in one position. You may choose to concentrate on particular medical specialities or on medical policy or general healthcare delivery.

Job Variety

The ease with which you may go from one speciality to another is another advantage. Some lateral movements may require little training. Others may require further education. Luckily, many nursing programs are available online so you can study while you earn a living.

Industry Stability

60% of elderly people have some medical issue they deal with, and up to 85% have two or more chronic health conditions. The BLS reports an increasing need for nurses to care for this cohort of patients with chronic illnesses. For registered nurses, job growth is predicted to expand by 6%, but for nurse practitioners, it’s expected to grow by 40%.

Excellent Benefits

Hospitals, clinics, and doctor’s offices may provide competitive perks to entice and retain talented personnel. These can include compensation for travel costs and a stipend for lodging, food, and other expenditures. Benefits for nurses include:

Sick Leave

Annual Leave

Family Leave

Bonuses

Life and health insurance

Reimbursement for tuition

Retirement benefits

Free or discounted Childcare

Subsidised travel

Wellness programs

Assistance in repaying student loans

Flexibility

As a nurse you may find ways to adjust or tailor your career to match your own needs. Work is available in a variety of settings and facilities. You may select to work shifts that are as short as four hours and as long as 12 hours, and you can work full- or part-time.

Smoother Hiring Transitions

There is a global shortage of nurses, and it may be easier to land a nursing position than other jobs. By taking on paid internships to obtain nursing experience while studying on a nursing program, you can increase your chances of success and transition into your career quite smoothly.

Leadership Opportunities

There are several ways to assume more responsibility and climb the professional ladder in nursing. Nurses may go on to hold administrative jobs like unit manager, clinical nurse leader, or director of patient care. Additionally, you can benefit from leadership positions in clinical practice.

Start Your New Career

There is no better moment than now to enter the nursing profession. In addition to being one of the most sought-after careers today, nursing gives you the chance to work in various locations, earn a respectable income, and control your work schedule.

These factors alone should convince you to pursue a career in nursing if you have a non-nursing degree or sufficient credits to switch. You can pursue an ABSN and work as a nurse instead of being stuck in a career you feel is not for you.