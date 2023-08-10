Carrie Coleman Published 1:20 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

Oct. 18, 1956 – Aug. 5, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carrie Coleman, 66, of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 5, 2023, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, with Minister Kelly Thomas, officiating.

Burial will follow at Watkins Street Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m., Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com