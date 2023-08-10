City’s planning staff sets unofficial meeting for Aug. 16 to discuss short-term rental ordinance Published 2:22 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

NATCHEZ — Members of the City of Natchez’s planning staff and Planning Director Frankie Legaux will host a meeting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 16 in the city’s Council Chambers to discuss the proposed short-term rental ordinance with interested members of the public.

This meeting is not an official public meeting and will not include city officials, but any member of the public is invited to attend and participate, said Richard Burke, Mayor Dan Gibson’s executive assistant.

On Tuesday, aldermen agreed for the second time to table the ordinance, noting a number of questions and concerns that still exist among members of the public.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, an official with Arrow Disposal Services, contracted for the city’s garbage collection, explained to the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen Tuesday challenges the company has faced, and what they have been doing to respond to those.

Jimmie Moore, vice president of Arrow Disposal Services, said Arrow has faced bumps in the road of late, primarily due to equipment failures and the challenge to keep personnel, but employees, like Natchez area manager Darryl Stewart are working diligently to correct issues.

“Darryl is one of the most conscientious managers we have and he is responsive,” Moore said of Stewart.

A number of aldermen, who have had to contact Stewart after constituents complained to them about delayed garbage pickups, thanked him for taking care of issues.

Moore said he was at the meeting to listen to complaints and suggestions.

Around the July 4 holiday, trash was not collected on several days it should have because of truck breakdowns and lack of staffing.

Aldermen Billie Joe Frazier said he has been satisfied with Arrow’s work, but said when he tried to call over the July 4 holiday, all he got was out of town operators.

Those operators eventually connected Frazier with Stewart, who explained issues to him.

“If anything like this happens in the future, maybe you all can call us and let us know when there is an issue,” Frazier suggested.

Alderman Sarah Carter Smith said some residents have complained because they have seen workers empty items from the blue recycling containers into the back of a garbage truck.

“What people need to understand is if you put out a recycling container on garbage day, they are going to put it in the trash truck,” she said.

In July, aldermen approved a cost of living increase of $2 per month on residents’ garbage collection fees, which was written into the city’s contract with Arrow Disposal. Garbage collection fees increased from $22.17 to $24.15 per month.

In other action Tuesday, alderman approved an emergency measure to allow the city to contract with the Concordia Parish, Louisiana, Sheriff’s Office to house people arrested and detained by the Natchez Police Department.

Previously, the city contracted with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office to house its inmates in the Adams County Jail. However, because of the recent jail issues and Sheriff Travis Patten declaring the jail not safe, inmates have been transferred to Concordia Parish.