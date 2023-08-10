Concordia Parish makes Top 10 list of most improved school systems on LEAP second straight year Published 7:07 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — For the second year in a row, Concordia Parish has been listed in the top 10 most improved school districts in the state based on 2022-2023 LEAP results.

“Concordia Parish is on the list again for the second year in a row, Top 10 for growing our students,” Superintendent Toyua Bachus announced proudly at Thursday’s board meeting. “It’s only a coincidence when you don’t have a clear vision. It’s called a trend when you do. We’re on an upward trend of success.”

Bachus said every school showed growth in the number of students that scored Mastery and Above except one, and the one “only had a small drop,” she said.

Concordia Parish Schools grew an average of three percentage points, tying with Assumption, Bogalusa, Calcasieu, Natchitoches, Orleans, Plaquemines, Richland, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany parishes.

The most improved parish was Lincoln Parish, with a six percent growth, followed by East Carroll, Evangeline, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes, with a four percent growth in each.

Bachus attributed the district’s growth to both the hard work of the students and teachers while implementing new learning initiatives.

“I want to say thank you to our students and I’ve got say thank you to our teachers,” Bachus said. “In the last two years we’ve had a lot of new additions and we remain consistent in those initiatives. … If you continue to have that trust in us and allow it, I promise you we will be an A district. We’re 9.3 points from being a B district and we are a district on the move.”

Concordia Parish saw the most growth in students in grades 3 through 8, she said. And while it does not reflect in the state performance scores until this school year, Bachus said Juniors “outscored everybody” on the ACT.

“Year before last was our first year implementing an ACT curriculum and while it has not been perfect, it has been consistent and our Juniors’ scores reflect that,” Bachus said.