Double murder on Myrtle Drive under investigation Published 7:58 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Natchez Police both responded to what the sheriff called an “ambush-style murder in broad daylight” Thursday afternoon on Myrtle Driven

Two two adult males were killed.

Sheriff Travis Patten said deputies responded to the shooting in the county at approximately 5:45 p.m. and found the two men outside with gunshot wounds.

Deputies attempted CPR until the ambulance arrived but both men were determined to be deceased at the scene, Patten said.

“We’ve got Natchez Police Department out here with us assisting us with crowd control,” Patten said, adding an emotional crowd quickly developed around the two shooting victims.

They remain unidentified at this time.

“At this time, the matter remains under investigation and we will be reaching out to the public if we need any help as this investigation develops,” he said.

This story will be updated when more details are available.