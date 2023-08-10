Jacqueline Hamilton Ford Published 1:26 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

Sept. 28, 1964 – Aug. 2, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Jacqueline Hamilton Ford, 58, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Natchez, will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Ernest Ford, Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Smithland Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, from 5:30 until 7 p.m. with a “Crowning” at 6:15 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church. Visitation will continue on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Jacqueline was born Sept. 28, 1964, in Natchez, the daughter of Mattie Brown Hamilton and Charlie Hamilton, Jr. She was a 1982 graduate of South Natchez High School (“the greatest class ever”). She obtained her Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree from Alcorn State University. She was employed by AJFC/MAP as an Administrative Assistant until her health began to fail. First Lady Jacqueline Ford confessed Christ at an early age and joined St. Paul Baptist Church. She served as First Lady of the Smithland Baptist Church (Natchez), New Zion #1 Baptist Church (Natchez), Rose Hill #1 Baptist Church (Fayette), New Greater Saint Matthew Baptist Church (Woodville), Rose Hill Second Zion Baptist Church (Woodville) and Holly Grove Baptist Church (Hermanville). She was a member of the AMB Association Ministers Wives and Widows Ministry. Jacqueline enjoyed singing in the choir, reading her Bible, spending time with family and friends, shopping, going to church services, traveling, and attending the Minnesota Vikings football games.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Diane Mason; nephews, Chad Hamilton and Henry Hamilton; niece, Deltha Mock; mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Ford and a special mother and friend, Drucilla Hollins.

Jacqueline leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Rev. Dr. Ernest Ford, Jr.; step-mother, Shirley Hamilton; son, Terrance Ford; daughter, Courtney Knibbs (Wesley) and Goddaughter, Courtney Harris; three brothers, Gerald Garrett, Wendell Hamilton (Bonita), all of Natchez and Thomas Hamilton of Utica, MS; six sisters, Flora Inez Swayze, Delrae Felton, Juanita Quinn, Carola Bernard, Geraldine Conrad, all of Natchez and Lesia Gail Hawkins of Houston, TX; four granddaughters, Peyton Knibbs, Grace Nova Knibbs, Melanie Ford, all of Natchez and Teona Ford of Houston; two grandsons, Chase Knibbs and Terrance Ford, Jr., of Natchez; father-in-law, Rev. Dr. Ernest Ford, Sr. of Natchez; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Ford (Shuwanda) and Edward Ford (Sonya), all of Natchez; nine sisters-in-law, Helen Pullins of Kenner, LA, Deloris Fisher (Marvin) of San Diego, CA, Gloria Brown (Wilson) of Hinesville, GA, Rosie Harris (Rev. W. D. Harris), Edna Hunt (Rev. Samuel Hunt), Jacqueline Hargrave (Paul), Glenda Abbott (Johnny), Pamela Schoby (Barney), and Sandra Trimble (Lyndell), all of Natchez and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

