Mikel Rankin Published 1:23 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

FAYETTE — Memorial services for Mikel “Shirt” Rankin, 59, of Flowood, who died Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at his residence in Flowood, will be at Greater Faith Worship Center in Fayette on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 6 p.m. with Bishop J. J. Hammett, Jr. officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.