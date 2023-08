Reversia Johnson Published 1:28 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

FAYETTE – Services for Reversia Johnson, 77, of Fayette, formerly of New Orleans, who died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Jefferson County Hospital in Fayette, will be at Fountain Chapel AME Church in Fayette on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.