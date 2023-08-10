UPDATED RESULTS: 500-plus absentee votes, 54 affidavits not enough to change primary election outcome

Published 2:06 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

Election workers have updated Adams County election results, with 547 absentee votes counted as well as 54 accepted affidavits for an updated total.

These results are unofficial until the election results are certified five days after election day, at which time any additional absentee votes that are received by mail and postmarked on or before the day of the election may be added to the total, election commissioner Tracy Gaude said. However, there shouldn’t be enough change to affect the outcome.

Below are the updated results.

