Barbara Fern Waters Field Published 5:21 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Nov. 19, 1933 – July 29, 2023

NATCHEZ – Barbara Fern Waters Field, age 89, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, July 29, 2023. She was born in Highlands, TX on Nov. 19, 1933, and a resident of Natchez, MS.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, John Early Waters and Mabel Fern Thom Waters; son, Thom Scott Field; grandson, Mark Douglas Mahaffey, and niece, Christie Page Reed.

She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Waters Reed; her daughters, Tracy Kathryn Field-Rambosek (Christopher) of Houston, TX, and Kelly Field of Baton Rouge, LA; grandchildren, Adam Michael Ducote, John Garrett Goetzinger, Thomas Scott Goetzinger, Matthew Scott Field, Emma Kathryn Goetzinger; great-grandchildren, Justin Tyler Ducote and Knox Thomas Goetzinger; her niece, Diane Reed Bartek and her nephews, Johnny Reed and Randy Reed (Leanne).

Barbara transferred from Quitman High School in Quitman, TX to William Adams High School in Alice, TX. While at Quitman, she was involved in clubs and activities. She was a majorette, a class officer, played the piano, a member of the FHA, National Honor Society, Literary Club, Spanish Club, Photography Club, and the Future Teachers of America. While at William Adams High School, she was secretary of the Junior Class. She graduated in 1951 and was the Valedictorian.

She attended the University of Texas at Austin until 1956 and majored in Business Administration. While there she pledged to Gamma Phi Beta sorority and was a member of the University of Texas Sports Association and the Strike and Spare Bowling Club. The epitome of grace and elegance, she was the First Place Winner of the Miss Posture Contest at U.T. representing the Gamma Phi Beta sorority.

A long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA, Barabara was active in the community and served as President of the Gamma Phi Beta Alumnae. She was instrumental in working on the colonization of the sorority on the Louisiana State University campus and was involved in the planning, building, and interior design of the sorority house. She enjoyed her memberships in Philanthropic Educational Organization, two book clubs, a women’s investment club, and her volunteer work. Her family’s home was selected twice for the Open Door Tour for the Quota Club of Baton Rouge. She enjoyed traveling especially to England, Scotland, and France. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

In 1999, Barbara bought a historic Victorian home in Natchez, MS named Belle Maison, circa 1897. She was passionate about her family, antiques, interior design, politics, and current events. A perpetual student, Barbara loved Civil War History, Scottish and British History, and was a member of the Clan MacThomas Society. She enjoyed watching old Westerns, documentaries, and historical films. Her favorite series were Outlander and Downton Abbey. She was a member of the Pilgrimage Garden Club and attended Jefferson Street United Methodist Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.