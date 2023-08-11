Baseball game ends in ballpark fight; woman hits another person with aluminum bat, police say

Published 4:13 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

VIDALIA, La. — Vidalia Police officers broke up a fight Tuesday evening at the recreation complex where one woman reportedly struck another person multiple times with an aluminum bat, according to a news release.

The altercation took place just after 8 p.m. Tuesday at the baseball park in Vidalia. Police responded to a disturbance at the park and learned that a fight had taken place between two groups.

The individuals on opposing baseball teams “got into a verbal altercation that swiftly led to a fight,” police said.

Email newsletter signup

This escalated to the woman, identified as Torisheka Taylor from Ferriday, arming herself with a bat and striking someone multiple times with it, Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said.

Multiple people were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Dawson Parker, 22, of Ferriday, and David Tinsley, 34, both from Ferriday, have been charged with disturbing the peace by fighting. Taylor has been charged with aggravated assault.

Merrill advised this is still an ongoing investigation and more charges could be pending.

More News

Sheriff’s office releases images of three gunmen responsible for double murder

Sheriff asks for help identifying shooters in brazen attack that killed 2 men on Myrtle Drive

GALLERY: Concordia Parish first day back to school

UPDATE: Two victims identified in Thursday murders

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Would you be willing to pay increased property taxes to fund a new Adams County Jail?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections