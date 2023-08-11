Baseball game ends in ballpark fight; woman hits another person with aluminum bat, police say Published 4:13 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Vidalia Police officers broke up a fight Tuesday evening at the recreation complex where one woman reportedly struck another person multiple times with an aluminum bat, according to a news release.

The altercation took place just after 8 p.m. Tuesday at the baseball park in Vidalia. Police responded to a disturbance at the park and learned that a fight had taken place between two groups.

The individuals on opposing baseball teams “got into a verbal altercation that swiftly led to a fight,” police said.

This escalated to the woman, identified as Torisheka Taylor from Ferriday, arming herself with a bat and striking someone multiple times with it, Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said.

Multiple people were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Dawson Parker, 22, of Ferriday, and David Tinsley, 34, both from Ferriday, have been charged with disturbing the peace by fighting. Taylor has been charged with aggravated assault.

Merrill advised this is still an ongoing investigation and more charges could be pending.