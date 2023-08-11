GALLERY: Concordia Parish first day back to school
Published 12:18 pm Friday, August 11, 2023
- Vidalia Lower Elementary students start their first day of first grade with an art project. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
VIDALIA, La. — A new school year has begun in Concordia Parish Schools. Delta Charter School began their first day back to school on Wednesday and Concordia Parish started the new school year Friday morning.
In the gallery below, Vidalia Lower Elementary first-graders learn how to listen quietly and follow instructions while coloring a picture on the first day back to school.
Their teacher Skylar Adams-Weatherly teaches them about listening to instructions and using a quiet inside voice. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Liam Jones outlines his apple with red crayon, carefully coloring inside the lines. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
First-grader Casey Lynn colors her first day of school art project. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Robert Carter colors his apple project with bright rainbow colors. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Christian Cervantes-Alatorre contemplates how to answer his teacher’s question when she asked him about himself. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Vidalia Lower Elementary students practice walking together in a line. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)