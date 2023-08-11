GALLERY: Concordia Parish first day back to school

Published 12:18 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Vidalia Lower Elementary students start their first day of first grade with an art project. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

VIDALIA, La. — A new school year has begun in Concordia Parish Schools. Delta Charter School began their first day back to school on Wednesday and Concordia Parish started the new school year Friday morning.

In the gallery below, Vidalia Lower Elementary first-graders learn how to listen quietly and follow instructions while coloring a picture on the first day back to school.

