Sheriff asks for help identifying shooters in brazen attack that killed 2 men on Myrtle Drive Published 2:10 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

NATCHEZ — Law enforcement worked through the night gathering evidence in the case of two young men who were gunned down outside their houses on Myrtle Drive Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Travis Patten said.

“We’ve interviewed four people and we are still collecting evidence at this time from all over the county,” he said. “Right now, we do have some video evidence and eventually will be releasing some screenshots (from the videos) asking for the public’s help identifying (the suspects).”

Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Natchez Police both responded to what the sheriff called an “ambush-style murder in broad daylight” Thursday afternoon on Myrtle Drive in the county.

Coroner James Lee said the two shooting victims were Brandon Brooks, 26, and Taron Woods, 24. Both men had multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies, he said.

Sheriff Travis Patten said deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 5:45 p.m. and found the victims on the ground. Deputies attempted CPR until the ambulance arrived, but both men were determined to be deceased at the scene, Patten said.

An emotional crowd quickly formed at the scene and ACSO called on Natchez Police to help them with crowd control, Patten said Thursday evening.

“I don’t think the public is in any danger. It was definitely a targeted attack … which is very unfortunate for these victims and their families and loved ones,” Patten said. “(The shooters) went into somebody’s front yard and gunned them down. Nothing random about it at all. There are a lot of good folks in this neighborhood who were out doing their daily routines when this happened in broad daylight. My heart goes out to these families and we’re going to do all we can to solve these murders. That’s why we’re asking for the public’s help. No tip is too small or too big.”

Patten encouraged the use of Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers, 888-442-5001, for those who can leave an anonymous tip. Those who use Crime Stoppers are given a random number for all communication.

“In such a brazen attack, it takes a minute for people to settle down before they begin to share information,” Patten said. “We encourage people to use Crime Stoppers or call 911 or the sheriff’s office. We will take any information we can in any way that we can.”