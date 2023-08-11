UPDATE: Two victims identified in Thursday murders

Published 7:31 am Friday, August 11, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Submitted Photo Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a double murder on Myrtle Drive.

NATCHEZ — Two men who were reportedly shot in an “ambush-style” murder Thursday afternoon on Myrtle Drive have been identified.

Coroner James Lee said the two shooting victims were Brandon Brooks, 26, and Taron Woods, 24.

Both men had multiple gunshot wounds to the body and were pronounced deceased at the scene, Lee said.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Natchez Police both responded to what the sheriff called an “ambush-style murder in broad daylight” Thursday afternoon on Myrtle Drive in the county.

Sheriff Travis Patten said deputies responded to the shooting in the at approximately 5:45 p.m. and found the two men outside with gunshot wounds.

Deputies attempted CPR until the ambulance arrived but both men were determined to be deceased at the scene, Patten said.

An emotional crowd quickly formed at the scene and ACSO called on Natchez Police to help them with crowd control, Patten said Thursday evening.

“At this time, the matter remains under investigation and we will be reaching out to the public if we need any help as this investigation develops,” he said.

This story will continue to be updated when more information is released.

