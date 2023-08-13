Crime Reports: Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 13, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Shelia Ann Stewart, 55, 3 Bedford Court, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: duty of driver involved in accident injuries. Bond set at $750.00.

Anthony Leland Carter, 57, 14 T Waring Bennett Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Tuesday, Aug. 8

Saul Zapien, 23, 348 East Gray Drive, Pharr, Texas, on charges of aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury and second-degree murder. No bond set on either charge.

Tony Wayne Holmes, 38, 209 Washington Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault/domestic violence and malicious mischief; less than $1,000. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Monday, Aug. 7

James Earl Stroud, 56, Homeless, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: illegal possession and controlled substance: Schedule II; less than two (2) grams/ten (10) dosage units. Bond set at $5,000 on first charge and at $10,000 on second charge.

Arrests — Sunday, Aug. 6

Larry Penton, 61, 115 Live Oak Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Bond set at $1,750.00.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shots fired on Duncan Park Road.

Traffic stop on Camellia Road.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Property damage on Marin Avenue.

Theft on East Franklin Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Dumas Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Threats on North Union Street.

Trespassing on T Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on South Pearl Street.

Unauthorized use on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on North Palestine Road.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Tuesday, Aug. 8

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Concord Avenue.

Breaking and entering on Old Washington Road.

Simple assault on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Irving Lane.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Marquette Avenue.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Pelican Court.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Property damage on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Fraud/false pretense on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Pedros.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Shots fired on East Oak Street.

Hit and run on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Safety check on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Monday, Aug. 7

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Government Fleet Road.

Theft on Homochitto Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Property damage on Roth Hill Road.

False alarm on Mount Carmel Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on Roselawn Drive.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Ebony Danielle Campbell, 35, New Salem Road, McCall Creek, on charge of four counts of contempt of court for failure to appear. Released on $981.50 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Threats on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Intelligence report on Broadway Street.

Threats on Pineview Drive.

Intelligence report on North Palestine Road.

Road hazard on Cranfield Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Trespassing on Swayze Road.

Simple assault on West Sulinda Street.

Property damage on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on Horseshoe Drive.

Intelligence report on Church Hill Road.

False alarm on Gardner Circle.

Malicious mischief on West Wilderness Road.

Simple assault on North Pearl Street.

Theft on Azalea Lane.

Suicide/attempted suicide on East Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on Lagrange Road.

Traffic stop on Firetower Road.

Accident on Eastmoor Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Donnie Martin, 38, 1245 Doty Road, Vidalia, possession of a schedule II drug. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Anthony Curry, 35, 314 Iowa St., identity theft. Bond set at $10,000.

Darius Patterson, 29, 131 Southside Drive, Ferriday, first degree rape of victim under 13. No bond set.

Patrick Coleman, 43, 8002 Louisiana 124, Enterprise, LA, business burglary, simple criminal damage to property, unauthorized entry of a business, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Omar Pimentel, 19639 Moonhollow Dr., Houston, TX, outstanding warrants. No bond set.

Colley Bordelon, 28, 307 Stephens Road, two warrants for accessory after the fact and theft greater than $1,000.

Reports — Friday

Suspicious person on Foster Drive.

Fight on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Westside Drive.

Domestic violence on Doty Gardens Circle.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Alarms on US 84.

Reports — Thursday

Alarms on Louisiana 900.

Theft on Minorca Road.

Automobile accident on Deadning Road.

Harassment on Cowan Street.

Theft on Townsend Lane.

Nuisance animals on Concordia Park Drive.

Disturbance on Rabb Road.

Suspicious person on Louisiana 566.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Hammett Addition Circle.

Criminal trespass on Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on Ferriday Drive.

Harassment on Ralphs Road.

Disturbance on US 84.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on US 84.