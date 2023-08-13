Four arrested, six firearms seized by Ferriday police Published 7:56 pm Sunday, August 13, 2023

FERRIDAY — An early Sunday morning pursuit resulted in six firearms taken off the streets of Ferriday and Concordia Parish with four individuals detained and more arrest pending, according to a news release from Ferriday Police Department.

At approximately 3:09 a.m., a driver failed to stop his vehicle for Ferriday police officers. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on an individual for failing to turn on their headlights along Louisiana Avenue and First Street. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Dontae Sheppard, took officers on a short pursuit and wrecked his vehicle by the Ferriday Cemetery.

Officers observed four individuals swiftly exit the vehicle with two carrying what appeared to be assault rifles. Those individuals ran into the nearby wooded area evading capture for the moment. Concordia Parish Sheriff deputies along with Vidalia Police officers assisted with the search of these fleeing individuals.

While searching for those individuals, a call was received about an individual breaking into a vehicle along 10th Street. Sam King, chief of police, responded to that call and observed another vehicle riding slowly in the area. Officers and deputies made contact with that vehicle taking five individuals in custody. Those individuals were directly tied to the earlier vehicle pursuit.

Sheppard, 18, was charged with flight from an officer, resisting an officer, illegal carrying of weapons and contributing the delinquency of juveniles (four counts). The other three individuals were juveniles, 15, 16 and 17 years old, all charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and resisting an officer.