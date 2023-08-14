Brendyn Alfred Carman Published 10:43 am Monday, August 14, 2023

March 3, 2003 – July 30, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Brendyn Alfred Carman were held Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at 7 p.m. in the Webb Winfield Funeral Home Chapel.

Brendyn was born March 3, 2003, in Natchez, MS to Gabrielle Carman and Keydell Hampton. He was baptized during his teen years.

Email newsletter signup

On June 4, 2021, Brendyn graduated from Natchez High School, where he was a member of AFJROTC and participated in track. He was employed by Sonic in Vicksburg, MS. He enjoyed spending time with his son, family, and friends.

On July 30, 2023, Brendyn departed this life. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Grabriel Carman, Jr., and paternal grandfather, LC Hampton.

He leaves to cherish his memories his parents; stepmother, Lucy Holmes; one son, Ke’ylan Hendricks; grandmother, Ruby Lee Hampton; grandfather, LC Hampton; brother, Jade Carman; sister, Jasmyn Carman; maternal grandmother, Ruby Carman; maternal grandfather, Gabriel Carman, Sr., and two aunts, Catherine Carmana and Christina Carman.