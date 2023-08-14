Carrie Coleman Published 5:42 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

June 9, 1557 – Aug. 5, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carrie Coleman, 66, of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 5, 2023, were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, with Minister Kelly Thomas officiating.

Burial followed at Watkins Street Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation was from 4 until 6 p.m., Friday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com