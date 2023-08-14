Carrie Coleman
Published 5:42 pm Monday, August 14, 2023
June 9, 1557 – Aug. 5, 2023
NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carrie Coleman, 66, of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 5, 2023, were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, with Minister Kelly Thomas officiating.
Burial followed at Watkins Street Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.
Email newsletter signup
Visitation was from 4 until 6 p.m., Friday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.
Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com