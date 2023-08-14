Jacquelin Brown

Published 1:11 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Feb. 28, 1964 – Aug. 10, 2023

NATCHEZ – The funeral service for Jacquelin Brown, 59, of Natchez, who died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Merit Health Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Milford Missionary Baptist Church on 300 Artman Rd. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Milford Missionary Baptist Church from 5 until 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, the body will lie in state at the church from 10 until time of service at 11 a.m.

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Carrie Coleman

Margaret Beatrice Steele

Brendyn Alfred Carman

Ruth Scudamore Cole

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Would you be willing to pay increased property taxes to fund a new Adams County Jail?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections