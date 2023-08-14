Jacquelin Brown Published 1:11 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

Feb. 28, 1964 – Aug. 10, 2023

NATCHEZ – The funeral service for Jacquelin Brown, 59, of Natchez, who died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Merit Health Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Milford Missionary Baptist Church on 300 Artman Rd. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Milford Missionary Baptist Church from 5 until 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, the body will lie in state at the church from 10 until time of service at 11 a.m.