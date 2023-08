Leeon Oglesby Cassels Published 10:34 am Monday, August 14, 2023

March 16, 1936 – Aug. 9, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Leeon Oglesby Cassels, 87, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at noon with Bro. Stan Wyant and Bro. Jeff Wyant officiating. Interment will follow at Welcome Home Cemetery in Grayson, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.