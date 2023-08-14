Margaret Beatrice Steele Published 10:50 am Monday, August 14, 2023

Jan. 28, 1928 – Aug. 12, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Margaret Beatrice Steele, 95, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on Aug. 12, 2023, will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home with the Rev. Jonathan Bost officiating under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at Laird Funeral Home, with services following at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at East Fork Cemetery in Amite County, Mississippi, at 1:30 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Beatrice was born Jan. 28, 1928, in the Hebron community of Amite County, MS, to David N. Wells and Cara Pray Wells. Beatrice accepted Christ at an early age and has been a member of Parkway Baptist Church for over 60 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over fifty years and served as the Worthy Matron of the Natchez Chapter No. 75 on several occasions. She took pride in being a homemaker and was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and sister to her family. Beatrice enjoyed watching wildlife, especially hummingbirds, bluebirds, and redbirds. She enjoyed cooking and had many special recipes that the family enjoyed, including sweet potato casserole and cream cheese pound cake. She also enjoyed flowers, gardening and, most of all, spending time with her family.

Beatrice is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; two brothers and their wives, Maurice Wells (Nita) and Jim Wells (Lynn); brother-in-law, James Pennington; and a nephew David Pennington.

Beatrice leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Margaret; son, Kenneth; daughter–in–law, Pam; all of Natchez, granddaughter, Katie of Baton Rouge, LA; sister, Eva Nell Pennington of Gonzales, TX; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Phil Wells, Preston Wells, Greg Wells, Skeeter Felder, Jack Cupit and Roger Davis. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Carol Pennington and Herman Coley.

The Family wishes to thank Dr. Kenneth Stubbs for years of compassionate and dedicated care. Also, the family would like to thank the staff of Riverbridge Specialty Hospital for their professional and understanding treatment during this difficult time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.