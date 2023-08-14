Ruth Scudamore Cole Published 10:37 am Monday, August 14, 2023

Feb. 5, 1939 – Aug. 7, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral arrangements for Ruth (Ruthie) Scudamore Cole, 84, of Natchez, MS, will be as follows: A visitation will be held for family and friends in the Jackson Metro area Friday, Aug. 25, 1 until 2 p.m. at St. Francis Church in Madison, MS.

Visitation at St. Mary’s Basilica, Natchez, MS, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, from 9 until 10 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. Graveside services to follow immediately.

Mrs. Cole was born Feb. 5, 1939, in Natchez, MS. She was the daughter of Robert Elmer Scudamore and Margaret French Ferguson Scudamore of Natchez, MS. She was called home Aug. 7, 2023, exactly ten years to the day after her husband, James passed away.

Ruthie graduated from Cathedral High School in Natchez, MS, in 1957 and, after, attended St. Mary’s Dominican College in New Orleans, LA. She married James Joseph Cole (Poppy to family and friends) on Aug. 30, 1960. They were married 53 years and, together, reared six children in Natchez, MS. Mrs. Cole was a stay-at-home mom, a devoted Catholic, loved to play tennis and golf at Duncan Park, and was always game to try new things. She attended St. Mary Basilica and Holy Family Catholic Church in Natchez, MS, until she moved to St. Catherine’s Village in Madison, MS, where she resided until her death.

Most of you knew her as “Happy.” She always had a happy smile, and not many things could change that. She loved entertaining and treasured her time with family and friends. Ruthie made friends everywhere she went and adored each one. She was a lifetime “Greenie” and served her Cathedral School in many ways. She volunteered and was known for her unique “juicy burgers” sold at Cathedral Fall Festival. Ruthie loved Natchez and served on the Natchez Historical Foundation Board and was a Master Gardener in her community. She loved to work in the yard, planting flowers and trees and relaxing on her patio most of the day, enjoying nature and a glass of wine, always in the company of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Joseph Cole II (Poppy); daughter, Janet Cole Havard Dillard; sons-in-law, Johnny Havard and Daniel Dillard; great-grandson, Fisher Thompson; great-granddaughter, Baby Cole; parents, Robert Elmer Scudamore and Margaret French Ferguson Scudamore; sister, Kathy Scudamore Mallory; brother-in-law, Michael Mallory and brother, Robert Elmer Scudamore, Jr.

Survivors include five children, Cathy Cole Havens and husband, Joey; Kris Cole and wife, Racheal of Ridgeland, MS; Jay Cole and wife, Wendy of Jackson, MS; Edie Cole Corrigan and husband, Eustis, of Memphis, TN; Ryan Cole and wife, Jessica, of Oxford, MS; seventeen grandchildren, Meggie Havard Thompson and husband, Greg of Natchez, MS; Selah Havard of Natchez, MS; Pate Dillard and wife, Katelyn of Nashville, TN; Abby Dillard Marks and husband, Russ of Natchez, MS; Haley Porter Cross and husband, John of Baton Rouge, LA; Rigby Harveston of Natchez, MS; Bailey Cole and wife, Hallie of Brookhaven, MS; Riley Cole and Clare Cole of Ridgeland, MS; Eustis Corrigan, Leighton Corrigan, Spencer Corrigan, Hayes Corrigan of Memphis, TN; Patrick Cole and wife, Mollie of Jackson, MS; Parker Cole and wife, Ashlyn of Dallas, TX; Isabella Cole and Harrison Cole of Oxford, MS; Brandon Havens and wife, Margie of Oxford, MS and Kelsey Reynolds and husband, Justin of Greenville, MS; sixteen great-grandchildren, John Clifton Thompson, Tucker Thompson, Shealy Kate Harveston, Kate, Ryan, Hank, Wesley and Byrne Marks, Emma Dillard, Porter James Cross, Davis, Dabs, Sully and Livie Havens, Kyler, and Kylie Reynolds; one sister-in-law, Kate O. Cole of Ridgeland, MS, and one brother-in-law, William (Billy) C. Cole of Paducah, KY; five nieces and nephews, Kelly Cole Hackett, Scottie Cole Barlow, William (Will) Cole III, Brady Mallory, and Patrick Mallory.

Memorials may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Madison for the Sister Clare Hogan Music Hall, 4000 W. Tidewater Lane, Madison, MS 39110. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com for the Patterson family.