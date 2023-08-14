Unidentified human remains found near Rodney Road

Published 12:39 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

LORMAN — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating how unidentified human remains came to be discovered at a deer camp located off of Rodney Road in Lorman.

Sheriff James Bailey said his department received a call at approximately 6:52 p.m. Saturday from a couple of people who first noticed an odor and something that looked like human remains off in a ravine across the road from their camp.

When investigators arrived, they found the remains and noticed part of the body covered under a throw blanket, Bailey said.

He guessed the remains could have been there anywhere from three weeks to a month.

The MBI and Mississippi Crime Lab were called and came to assist JCSO with this investigation, Bailey said.

“I do suspect foul play,” Bailey said. “At this time, it’s an ongoing investigation. The remains have been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Jackson to be identified.”

