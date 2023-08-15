Amite School Center cruise past Adams County Christian School in tournament Published 11:04 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

LIBERTY — The sizzling and dangerous heat wasn’t the only thing that cooled down Adams County Christian School’s varsity softball team last Saturday afternoon at the Amite School Center Tournament.

So did the bats of host Amite School Center as the tournament host Lady Rebels rolled to a 12-1 win over the visiting Lady Rebels from Natchez who entered this event on a seven-game winning streak after a 17-5 win at home over the St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison Lady Bruins last Thursday afternoon.

Efforts to reach head coach Savannah Buck for information on that game and as to whether ACCS played in another game at the ASC Tournament were unsuccessful.

ACCS (7-2) traveled to Woodville to take on Wilkinson County Christian Academy Monday with the junior varsity game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:15 p.m. AC won the JV game 13-0 while WCCA won the varsity game in a nail-biter 11-10.

The Lady Rebels then play host to Centreville Academy Tuesday with the JV game at 5 p.m. and the varsity game at 6:15 p.m.