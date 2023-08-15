Heidelberg hits second hole-in-one at Beau Pre Country Club Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

NATCHEZ — It’s been a pretty good week for Natchez attorney and businessman Tony Heidelberg.

Last Tuesday, he was overwhelmingly elected Adams County Prosecutor Attorney. And on Sunday, he hit a hole-in-one on the fourth hole at Beau Pre Country Club.

He may want to buy a lottery ticket for a trifecta.

A seasoned golfer, it was Heidelberg’s second hole-in-one at Beau Pre. He hit one on the 16th hole a few years ago, he said.

His playing partners and witnesses on Sunday were Adams County Coroner James Lee and Dr. Kofi Kumi, a Natchez obstetrician and gynecologist.

“The hole was blind to us because of the sand trap, but we heard the ball hit the flag,” Heidelberg said.

“When we got to the green, we didn’t see the ball, but James, the first at the hole, saw the ball in the hole and started shouting,” he said.

Sadly, the three do not have a photo of the occasion as Kumi was called to the hospital for an emergency before a photo could be taken.