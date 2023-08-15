Natchez man arrested for filming inside Walmart restrooms Published 10:56 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man has been arrested and charged with two counts of video voyeurism after he allegedly filmed people in the stall next to him using the restroom at Natchez, Vidalia and Pineville, Louisiana Walmart locations.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit opened an investigation of illegal filming in the restrooms of multiple Walmart locations on Aug. 4, according to a news release.

Forensic analysis of 40-year-old William Fisk’s personal cell phone revealed him to have been inside a stall at the Vidalia Walmart filming “numerous videos of non-consenting victims in the stall next to him using the restroom,” authorities said.

Videos consisting of the same content were also noted to have been filmed at two additional Walmart locations in Natchez and Pineville.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Fisk was taken into custody by the Natchez Police Department without incident.

CPSO arrested the same man in August 2021 for allegedly sexually abusing an 18-year-old employee who worked for Fisk at a convenience store. The case was later dismissed because of a lack of witness testimony.

The Walmart matter remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact CPSO at 318-336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile application.

Anyone arrested is presumed innocent until proven guilty.