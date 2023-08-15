Natchez man arrested for filming inside Walmart restrooms

Published 10:56 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

By Staff Reports

William Fisk, 40, is charged with two counts of video voyeurism for the alleged filming of people inside Walmart restrooms without their knowledge. Anyone arrested is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man has been arrested and charged with two counts of video voyeurism after he allegedly filmed people in the stall next to him using the restroom at Natchez, Vidalia and Pineville, Louisiana Walmart locations.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit opened an investigation of illegal filming in the restrooms of multiple Walmart locations on Aug. 4, according to a news release.

Forensic analysis of 40-year-old William Fisk’s personal cell phone revealed him to have been inside a stall at the Vidalia Walmart filming “numerous videos of non-consenting victims in the stall next to him using the restroom,” authorities said.

Email newsletter signup

Videos consisting of the same content were also noted to have been filmed at two additional Walmart locations in Natchez and Pineville.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Fisk was taken into custody by the Natchez Police Department without incident.

CPSO arrested the same man in August 2021 for allegedly sexually abusing an 18-year-old employee who worked for Fisk at a convenience store. The case was later dismissed because of a lack of witness testimony.

The Walmart matter remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact CPSO at 318-336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile application.

Anyone arrested is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

More News

Supervisors get troubling news about next fiscal year’s budget; must make deep cuts for FY2023-24

Unidentified human remains found near Rodney Road

Human remains found by hunters in Jefferson County ravine

Four arrested, six firearms seized by Ferriday police

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Would you be willing to pay increased property taxes to fund a new Adams County Jail?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections