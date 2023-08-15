Snapshots: Cathedral gives full effort in extra innings

Published 9:16 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

By Hunter Cloud

BROOKHAVEN — Cathedral gave everything in a nine inning softball game against Brookhaven Academy Monday night. In the end, a walk-off by Brookhaven Academy won the game 4-3.

Cathedral junior Kinslee Young hit a solo home run to give Cathedral the initial lead, she also had a double and turned a double play in the game. It was a measuring stick game for Cathedral.

Enjoy this collection of snapshots from the game last night.

