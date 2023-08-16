Clarence Alexander Harris III Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

June 28, 1982 – Aug. 10, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Clarence Alexander “Cat Daddy” Harris III, 41, of Natchez, who died August 10, 2023, will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, at Jerusalem Baptist Church No. 1, with Rev. Keith Berry officiating.

Burial will follow at Jerusalem Baptist Church No. 1 Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com