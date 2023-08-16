Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 4-10:

None.

Email newsletter signup

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 4-10:

None.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Aug. 9:

Larry Penton, 61, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Fine set at $748.75. No jail time assessed.

Partrice Olan Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of paraphernalia. Sentenced to serve seven days in jail. Fine set at $748.75. Fine satisfied by days served.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Aug. 9:

Lakiedra Turner, 42, Ferriday, sentenced to 12 days for disturbing the peace.

LJ Bingham, 47, Ferriday, sentenced to two years suspended with two years probation for possession of a schedule II drug.

Tyler Delatte, 30, Jonesville, sentenced to five days default for driving under suspension.

Paden Spinks, 21, Jonesville, fined $440 for simple littering.

Cortlin Harden, 32, Ferriday, sentenced to 31 days for illegal use of a firearm.

Devona Thomas, 30, Natchez, sentenced to seven days for misdemeanor theft.