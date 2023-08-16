Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Adams County

Aug. 4-10

Civil suits:

Email newsletter signup

Estate of Chester Newton Willis III.

DHS — Shakobee Taylor.

DHS — Jasmine Mathis.

DHS — Storm Walls Sr.

DHS — George Scott III.

DHS — Trevon Jackson.

Divorces:

Mary Lee Jones v. Willie Lee Jones.

Nickio Marshall v. Ricky Marshall.

William D. Rives II v. Larena J. Rives.

Donald W. Hinson Jr. and Margaret Shupe Hinson. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Johana Cherese Brown and Donta Lamar Brown. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Tamika Treonne McNealy Reason and Jreymarcius Jreymaine Marcion Reason. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Reginald Scott, 51, Natchez to Stacy Renee Havard, 44, Roxie.

Clifford Leon Metcalfe, 65, Roxie to Frances Irene Carlisle (Hopwood), 56, Roxie.

Deed transactions:

Aug. 3-9

Arthur Washington to Lorenzo Smith and Decarlas Smith, lot 6 Highland North Subdivision I.

Natchez Homes, LLC to Aylin Rivera Solis and Adrian Ramos Diaz, lot 32 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Sandpiper, LLC by P. Glenn Green – managing member and Guido & Company to Robert Carroll and Naomi J. Carroll, a portion of lot 1, Addition to Briarwood Estates.

Lauren E. Jones (now Allbright) to Charles Borum and Christine Borum, lot 10, Block No. 1 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Mary Margaret Spell and Cary Petter Spell to David Gardner and Emily H. Gardner, lot 40 Fatherland Acres (Fourth Development).

Joseph L. Brown III et al. to Patricia B. Barlow, lot 15 Ashburn Subdivision.

Liselotte Smith to Lisa M. Rogers, lot 277 Montebello Subdivision.

Anthony Ray Proby to Anthony Ray Proby and Mary Deloris Proby, lot 6 Country Club Heights Subdivision.

Darrell Stewart to Bridget Strong, lot 14 Bertha Martin Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Aug. 3-9

Erica Fells to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot E of First Addition, Cottage Home Subdivision.

Conde Contemporary, LLC to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land beginning on the southerly line of Main Street.

Ida Liggins Woods to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 8 Oak Court Subdivision.

G Rayborn Equipment, LLC to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot B-4, Resubdivision of Portion of lots “B”, “C”, and “D” Hedges Plantation.

Samantha Day and Justin McLeod to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, land commencing at an iron pipe at a point where the southerly right-of-way of Wood Duck Road intersects the westerly right-of-way of Mallard Point.

Ginger Tarver to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a 3.05 Acre Lot, Portion of lot 1 Smith Land Plantation.

Kenneth E. Magee and Jodie Magee to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a 9.81 Acre Portion of Tract 1 of the Subdivision of Kingston Plantation.

Erin E. Delaney to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 52 Dunkerron Subdivision, Second Development.

Aylin Rivera Solis and Adrian Ramos Diaz to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 32 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Grady B. Wilson Jr. to Black Jack Holdings, LLC, lots 4 and 5 Passman Subdivision.

Charles Borum and Christine Borum to United Mississippi Bank, lot 10, Block No. 1 Kenilworth Subdivision.

David Gardner and Emily H. Gardner to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 40 Fatherland Acres (Fourth Development).

Lisa M. Rogers to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 277 Montebello Subdivision.

Robert Smith and Connie Smith to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 9 Pineview Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Aug. 10

Civil cases:

None. (No court on that date)

Concordia Parish

Aug. 4-10

Civil suits:

Succession of Clarence Ray Cage Jr.

Aspiring Lake Concordia, LLC v. Delta Fuel Company, LLC.

U-Save No. 2 v. Delta Fuel Company, LLC.

Aspiring Lake Concordia, LLC v. Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company.

Aspiring Lake Concordia, LLC v. Crum & Forster Insurance Company.

Darryl P. Curry v. Erica Shovon Calhoun.

Devinne M. Cain v. Casey Lane Calhoun.

State of Louisiana v. Casey Lane Calhoun.

Kimula Banks v. Patrick Williams.

State of Louisiana v. Patrick Williams.

Jaterric J. Perkins v. Kendrick Daquin Curry.

State of Louisiana v. Kendrick Daquin Curry.

Kaitlyn Baum v. Joshua P. Baum. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. Joshua P. Baum. (Non Support)

TD Bank v. Edward Parker.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Jimmy H. Hatten, 74, Coushatta, La. to Lydia Michelle Schwind, 44, Columbia, La.

Cory Allen Pearson, 45, Vidalia to Susan Wanette Stafford, 62, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Donald L. Harris and Erica L. Harris to Khum Soc Kim, lot 4 Riverbend Subdivision.

Gregory James Clayton and Jessica Marling Clayton to Reginald Glenn Chandler and Regina Donald, lot 4 in Block No. F Airport Estates.

Ella Louise Woodson to Bandon Carter and Melissa Carter, lot 2 in Unit No. 1 Crestview Subdivision.

Gary Wayne Caldwell and Mary Ruth Ruzina Caldwell to Glen A. Harrigill and Penny B. Harrigill, lot 24 Glade Subdivision, First Development.

Cynthia Roberts to Sarah Richardson Desselles and Keith Joseph Desselles, lots 42 and 43 Little Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Anna Carmichael Rioux to Thomas Philip Lobell and Shirley H. Lobell, lot 21 Horseshoe Cove Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Annie Ruth Clark to United States Department of Agriculture, United States of America Rural Housing Service, lot 24 North Park Subdivision.

Glen A. Harrigill and Penny B. Harrigill to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 24 Glade Subdivision, First Development.

Keith Joseph Desselles and Sarah Richardson Desselles to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lots 42 and 43 Little Acres Subdivision, Second Development.