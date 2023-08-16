Crime Reports: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Richard Aubrery Newbaker, 54, 2721 Marquette Avenue, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Saturday

Marurice Ramon Ware, 25, 704 Sligo Street, Woodville, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $100.00 on first count and $425.00 on second count.

Dandrikia Shantell Terrell, 27, 211 Rolling Hills Drive, Centreville, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. No bond set.

Petryuna Tasja Alexander, 22, 1005 West Burch Drive, Gulfport, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Mohnterrius Keonte Jefferson, 25, 54 Clarence Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $173.75 on first count and $748.75 on second count.

Kimberly Renee Hurst, 28, 23 West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. No bond set.

Dajuana Lashea Butler, 38, 144 North Shields Lane, Natchez, on charges of embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks/persons and motor vehicle: failure to maintain lane. Bond set at $15,000 on embezzlement charge. No bond set on DUI – 1st offense charge.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop at Doretha’s Café.

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on North Rankin Street.

Domestic disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Roth Hill Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Simple assault on Jackson Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 South.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Lindberg Avenue.

Traffic stop on Hampton Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Reports — Saturday

Breaking and entering on Camellia Drive.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Winchester Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Hurricane Road.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Two traffic stops at Pilgrim Baptist Church.

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Beulah Street.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop at Natchez Bridge.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Homochitto Street.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Four traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Three intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on West Steirs Lane.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Harassment on Sixth Street.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Aaron Wayne Farmer, 35, East Sixth Street, Natchez, on charge of seat belt violation. Released on $138.00 bond.

Jeremy Kwamane White, 32, Smith Street, Natchez, on charges of threats on telephone and malicious mischief. Held without bond.

Arrests — Sunday

Dedrick Dentrell Scott, 27, Tubman Circle, Natchez, on charge of window tint law. Released on $233.50 bond.

George Homegrown Shoemaker, 37, Whispering Pines Lane, Natchez, on charge of sexual battery of a juvenile. Held without bond.

Kevveonta Lashawn Short, 29, Sunkist Road, Fayette, on charge of destroying public property. Held on $20,000 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Rodney D. Braud, 64, Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, La., on charge of speeding. Released on $267.50 bond.

John Steven McNeely, 50, Parsons Road, Natchez, on charge of speeding. Released on $267.50 bond.

Micheal Markese Oliver, 29, Fritz Street, Jonesville, La., on charge of driving while license suspended. Released on $314.50 bond.

Victoria Granier Perry, 51, Cranfield Road, Roxie, on charges of no insurance and seat belt violation. Released on $457.50 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Donald Lee Jackson, 26, Holly Street, Gloster, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Cartra Tashae Lewis, 32, Phillips Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Released on $188.75 bond.

Tavian P. Williams, 24, Dolorosso Loop Road, Woodville, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Assisting motorist on Broadmoor Drive.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Fire on Broadmoor Drive.

Disturbance on North Palestine Road.

Simple assault on East Wilderness Road.

Theft on Powlett Road.

Property damage on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Sedgefield Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Theft on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on West Wilderness Road.

Disturbance on Front Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Breaking and entering on Kingston Road.

Reports — Saturday

Eight traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Lower Woodville Road.

Threats on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.

Traffic stop on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Suspicious activity on Parsons Road.

Traffic stop on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report on Rand Acres Road.

Harassment on Timberlake Road.

Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Tasha Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Brandon Cupstid, 29, 505 Levens Addition, Ferriday, aggravated domestic abuse battery. No bond set

Jason Mieah Smith Jr., 24, 4 Wildlife Way, Natchez, bench warrant for failure to appear, driving under suspension, reckless operation, open container and no insurance. Bond set at $3,235.

Charles C. Deschamps, 22, 715 N. Pearl St., Natchez, second degree battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Dustin Edwards, 39, 5391 Louisiana 565, Monterey, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Alarms on Oak Harbor Lane.

Alarms at Monterey High School.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road.

Disturbance on Woodmount Drive.

Suspicious person on Hammett Addition Circle.

Fight on US 84 at Dodge Store.

Suspicious person on US 425.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road.

Fire on Deer Park Road.

Nuisance animals on Lower Levee Road.

Civil matter on Hammett Addition Circle.

Juvenile problem on Pecan Acres Lane.

Juvenile problem on Ralphs Road.

Reports — Saturday

Unwanted person on Adams Road.

Alarms on Louisiana 129.

Fire on Wildsville Road.

Criminal property damage on Maxwell Road.

Unauthorized use on Levee Heights Road.

Disturbance on Crestview Drive.

Suspicious person on Westside Drive.

Suspicious person on Belle Grove Drive.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Reports — Friday

Unauthorized use on Stephens Road.

Traffic stop on Kentucky Avenue.

Unwanted person on McAdams Road.

Automobile accident on Doty Road.

Fraud on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Down power lines on Louisiana 129.

Disturbance on Louisiana 565.

Disturbance on Goodin Drive.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Denzel Washington, 21, 717 Virginia Ave., Ferriday, possession of schedule II drugs with intent.

Johnathia Bates, 19, 212 Tennessee Ave., Ferriday, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. No bond set.