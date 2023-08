Dorothy M. Middleton Published 3:43 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Sept. 9, 1949 – Aug. 11, 2023

NATCHEZ — Services for Dorothy M. Middleton, 73, of Natchez, who died Friday, August 11, 2023, will be Saturday, August 19, at 2 p.m. at Christian Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Wright officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.