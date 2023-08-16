Local toddler becomes honorary member of PAW Patrol Published 12:38 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Four-year-old Watson Calhoun from Vidalia has had a “ruff” time these last few months, but it was just made a little better.

One of the characters from his favorite television show, PAW Patrol, sent him a personal letter making him an honorary member of the team.

“Hi Watson, It’s Ryder from PAW Patrol!” the letter states. “We hear that you are one of our biggest fans. It means a lot to us, and you inspire us to be brave pups every day.

“Today, the team and I would like to make you an honorary member! We could always use an extra paw. We think you would make a great addition to our team! And remember … No job is too big, and no pup is too small! Sincerely, Ryder.”

Watson’s mom, Melissa Calhoun, shared the exciting news on her social media with a picture of Watson dressed like a Marshall, the Dalmatian dog from the show, wearing a superhero cape with “Super Hero Watson” printed on the back.

The outfit was also a gift from a friend, Ashely Dejean, and just happened to arrive around the same time as the letter, Melissa said.

The letter itself came from the creators of PAW Patrol, she said.

The address it was mailed from was in Ontario, Canada, and it had a Spin Master Corporation logo on the front. Spin Master, Melissa later learned, is the Canadian children’s toy and entertainment company that created PAW Patrol.

“(Watson) just jumped up and down and was excited,” Melissa said of how Watson reacted to the letter. “Now, when anyone asks him if he is a member of PAW Patrol, he just nods his head and smiles.”

Melissa has no idea how the PAW Patrol creators found out about Watson, who has become a local celebrity. Watson, who just turned 4 years old on Aug. 5, has terminal cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy at home to extend the time he has left, which doctors have told the family could be little more than a couple of months.

The family has chosen to spend that time with Watson doing the things he loves with their community rallied behind him.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick previously honored Watson by making him an honorary deputy and reached out to fellow law enforcement agencies throughout the region to host a parade of law enforcement vehicles.

Melissa said the show of support continues throughout their entire neighborhood in Vidalia, which is decorating early for Christmas so that her son can experience the holiday glow.

“Everybody is decorating for Christmas in 100-degree weather and each house on our street is going all out,” she said.