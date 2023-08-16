Police Jury approves nearly $1.5 million match for new drainage improvements

Published 2:45 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Bryant Hammett of Bryant Hammett and Associates, LLC, based in Ferriday, Louisiana are the chosen engineers for Brushy Bayou drainage project. (File photo | The Natchez Democrat)

VIDALIA, La. — In addition to the $6.2 million Brushy Bayou drainage canal project funded by FEMA grant, the Concordia Parish Police Jury approved nearly $1.5 million in local matching funds for a secondary $2.5 million drainage project during its Monday meeting.

The project would dredge out the parish’s main drainage canal that runs from the Tensas River to Cocodrie Bayou, said Cathy Darden, the police jury’s assistant secretary.

FEMA offered the parish a grant of $1 million and asked the parish to put up a local match of $1,485,070, whether it’s from paying for project costs or in-kind work using the parish’s resources.

Darden said if the police jury approves, they have the funds.

“You’re not going to write a check for $1.4 million all at one time,” she added.

The board supported the project by a vote of 7-0, with Collin Edwards and Brad Adams both absent on Monday.

