Crime Reports: Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 Published 11:34 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday, Aug. 13

Devonta Devell Perry, 31, 14 Wiggins Lane, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Intelligence report on Hunters Hill Court.

Threats on Ivy Lane.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Accident on Providence Road.

Accident on Canal Street.

Disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on McNeely Road.

Shots fired on Westwood Road.

Reports — Monday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Gayoso Street.

Traffic stop on Texas Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Accident on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Simple assault on Opal Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Marlon Gatlin, 18, Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Held on $15,000 bond.

Tywone Marquise Noble, 27, North Wind Ridge Lane, Purvis, on charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Held on $500,000 bond.

Andrea Shilita Pernell, 34, Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of driving while license suspended. Released on $314.50 bond.

Anderson Charles Tenner, 40, Coral Avenue, Natchez, on charge of trespass after notice of non-permission. Released without bond.

Alicia Aleyne Willard, 39, Beechwood Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Saul Zapien, 23, East Gray Drive, Pharr, Texas, on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and first- and second-degree murder. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Jeremy Kwamane White, 32, Smith Street, Natchez, on charges of threats on telephone and malicious mischief. Released on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Property damage on Jack Kelly Road.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Harassment on State Street.

Suspicious activity on White Oak Drive.

Property damage on State Street.

Burglary on North Palestine Road.

Three warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Six traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Unwanted subject on Jack Kelly Road.

Traffic stop on Steam Plant Road.

Reports — Monday

Hit and run on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on Magnolia Avenue.

Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Threats on Crown Court.

Intelligence report on East Wilderness Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jermaine bates, 38, 1008 S. Fifth St., Monroe, aggravated second degree battery, possession of contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Michael Baron, 35, 48 Lincoln Drive, Ferriday, two counts possession of contraband in a penal institution and simple criminal damage to property. No bond set.

Kentravion Youn, 21, 968 Whispering Lake, Shreveport, aggravated second degree battery, possession of contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

William Fisk, 40, 502 Lindburg Ave., Natchez, two counts video voyeurism. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Reckless driving on US 84.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft from automobile interior on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Levens Addition Road.

Threats on Miranda Drive.

Animal cruelty at Ferriday Water Plant.

Disturbance on Thomas Drive.

Fire on Louisiana 3196.

Alarms on Louisiana 909.

Civil matter on Louisiana 129.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Reports — Monday

Hit and run on Louisiana 15.

Alarms on Elwaine Lane.

Aggravated battery on Louisiana 15.

Welfare check on Levens Addition Road.

Public assistance on Crestview Drive.

Welfare check on US 84.

Disturbance on Miranda Drive.

Disturbance on Pear Street.

Suspicious person on Louisiana 566.