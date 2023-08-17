Teen charged in double murder case

Published 12:03 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

(Submitted Photo) Law enforcement and first responders at the scene of a double murder on Myrtle Drive Thursday evening.

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teen and charged him with murder relative to a double murder last week on Myrtle Drive, Sheriff Travis Patten said.

Jamarion Perkins, 17, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Jamarion Perkins

Brandon Brooks, 26, and Taron Woods, 24, were both shot multiple times in the yard areas outside residences on Myrtle Drive. The attack took place at approximately 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.

ACSO later released images from security videos taken in the area of three people who appeared to be carrying assault weapons and were dressed in dark-colored clothing, cloves and full face coverings.

Perkins is the first to be charged in the case. This story will be updated when more information is available.

