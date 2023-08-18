Centreville holds off pesky Riverfield Academy

Published 10:40 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

By Patrick Jones

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Academy Tigers started the 2023 season on the winning mark with a hard-fought 21-7 win at home over the Riverfield Academy Raiders last Friday night at Tiger Field.

Centreville jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but Riverfield answered in the second quarter to tie the game up at 7-all. However, the Tigers responded with a touchdown of their own later in the quarter and took a 14-7 lead into halftime.

The Tigers scored what turned out to be the final score of the game with a touchdown at some point in the second half.

Centreville Academy (1-0) travels to Brookhaven to take on Brookhaven Academy next Friday with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

 

