Injuries shorten season opener for WCCA Published 10:42 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

WOODVILLE — Injuries suffered by Hillcrest Christian School forced Wilkinson County Christian Academy head coach Randy Holloway to end the game at halftime as the Rams shut out the Cougars 36-0.

WCCA junior quarterback Jacob Sessions did not attempt a pass, but he ran five times for 101 yards and two touchdowns. His scoring runs of 10 and 57 yards late in the first quarter helped lead the Rams to an 18-0 lead by quarter’s end.

The Rams also scored on defense and special teams. Napoleon Howard sacked Hillcrest’s quarterback in the end zone for a safety early in the second quarter to give the Rams a 20-0 lead. Then on the ensuing free kick, Easton Buteaux returned it 55 yards for a touchdown at the 8:46 mark and Sessions’s two-point conversion pass to Brayden Ready made it a 28-0 game.

Email newsletter signup

With Hillcrest Christian trying to avoid being shut out before halftime, the Cougars marched down the field, but Gavin Davis picked off a pass and ran it back 96 yards for a touchdown. Sessions then threw a two-point conversion pass to Wesley Sanchez to put the Rams up 36-0.

Not long after that, the game was halted after two Hillcrest players ran into each other, with one being down for several minutes. Once the game went to halftime, WCCA head coach Randy Holloway made the decision to end the game right there.

Cole Partridge had two carries for 14 yards and a touchdown while Jared Lanehart had two carries for 45 yards and Jack Orgeron had five carries for 17 yards.

Defensively, the Rams were led by Charles Grezaffi, who had five tackles. Howard had four tackles to go with his sack and Orgeron also had four tackles.

WCCA (1-0) travels to Bogalusa, La. to take on Ben’s Ford Christian School next Friday at 7 p.m.