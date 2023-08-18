Judge Audrey Minor sets bond at $2 million each for murder suspects; $1 million for accessory suspect Published 4:45 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

NATCHEZ — Justice Court Judge Audrey Minor ordered murder suspects Jamarion “Jamari” Perkins and Jadarrius J. McKnight each be held on $2 million bond, said Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.

Patten said Judge Minor set the bonds at $1 million each for each of the two murder charges they face.

Minor also ordered Zackeri Reason, 18, be held on $1 million bond for his charge of accessory before the fact of murder.

The three have been charged in connection with the Aug. 10 ambush-style murders of Brandon Brooks, 26, and Taron Woods, 24, who were found shot to death in the yard of a home on Myrtle Drive in the Morgantown area of Natchez.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Perkins and McKnight on Aug. 16. Reason was arrested Aug. 17.

The sheriff’s office has arrested warrants for two counts of murder out on a fourth suspect, Emanuel Hall, also known as Emanuel Hill, 22.

Patten said he has been in contact with the U.S. Marshals Service, which has joined the hunt for Hall.

He said Perkins and Reason are being housed right now in the Adams County Jail. McKnight is being housed at the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Reason was already out on bond from a murder charge from Fayette Police Department from an October 2022 shooting incident and its expected that his bond will be revoked.

Authorities said that Reason, who was 17 at the time, and another juvenile from Natchez Zarrius Johnson were involved in an attempted robbery that turned into a fatal shooting at the Martin Luther King Apartments in Fayette that took the life of Seth Hedricks. Another was reportedly shot and in critical condition.

Both teens were charged as adults in that incident.