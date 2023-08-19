Alberto’s Taqueria opens new dine-in location Published 9:15 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023

NATCHEZ — For three weeks now, Alberto Sals and his wife Paola and their family members have been at work serving customers in their new restaurant on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Located near Southside Market at 29 Seargent S. Prentiss Drive No. 8, Alberto recently opened his sit-down restaurant after having operated for five years inside the convenience store located at the corner of Lower Woodville Road and John R. Junkin Drive.

He also operates a food stand inside the Hill Food and Fuel on U.S. 61 South, just past Roux 61. He has four tables for customers there, but his new restaurant has plenty of dine-in seating at tables, booths and on stools around the bar.

Alberto, originally from Mexico, moved to Natchez 18 years ago. For his first 10 years, he worked as a waiter at Ranchero’s Mexican Restaurant in Vidalia.

He loves to cook, he said, and has been doing so in restaurant kitchens for 25 years.

“I had too many customers at the other place,” Alberto said. “My customers asked me to open someplace they could sit and eat.”

Business has been brisk, and Alberto is already thinking about expanding if space next door to him is ever available.

The one thing that is certain is Alberto will be doing his cooking and serving customers in Natchez.

“I love Natchez. It is quiet, relaxed. People are nice to see you on the street. They yell out, ‘Alberto!’ ”

Alberto’s Taqueria is located at 29 Seargent S. Prentiss Drive No. 8. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 8:40 p.m. Alberto’s is closed on Sundays.

Customers are welcome to dine in or conveniently take orders out. To place orders, please call 601-870-4820.